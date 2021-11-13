BISD officers to take oath of office, vacancy may be filled

Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 with plans to swear in the newly elected members and to possibly fill a vacancy in precinct six.

The district canceled its election since it was uncontested and the two incumbents, Jacky Betts and Debbie Leonard, return to the board. After they take their oath, trustees will elect board officers.

An executive session is listed on the agenda to allow the board to discuss prospects to fill the precinct six seat. Last month Trustee Kenny Miller resigned citing increased job responsibilities that take away from his time to serve.

Action items for Monday include review and approval of the district and campus improvement plans and casting votes for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors. Numerous local policy updates are will be examined.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will report on early release for the UIL Academic Meet the district is hosting on Dec. 3, review of the child nutrition department and scheduling of the state financial rating hearing in December.

Monthly reports by administrators and the financial report round out the agenda.