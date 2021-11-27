Bowie bands, choir ready holiday concerts

The Bowie school bands are preparing for their holiday concerts.

On Dec. 6 the high school band and choir will perform holiday selections of music.

Melissa Zamzow, choir director, said they will do a special rendition of “O Come All Ye Faith,” and they invite community members to join the choir for this song. Those who would like to participate should call her at 689-2849.

The junior high band will perform at 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. These concerts are free and both in the junior high auditorium.