Bowie boys lose 70-60 shorthanded on road

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a close game at 4A Krum on Tuesday right before the holiday break.

The Bobcats won 70-60 against a Jackrabbit team that was without some players.

The big loss for Bowie was starting center Riley Blackburn, who was out with an injury. With Krum coming in with a size advantage at most positions, the Jackrabbits missing their tallest player meant the whole team had to adjust.

“Losing our big guy hurt us,” Coach Andy Atkins said. “So we had some guys who had to play out of position a bit. Guard guys they aren’t used to having to guard.”

Krum tried to use that size advantage by trying to bully its way to close shots at the rim, not taking many perimeter shots.

Bowie battled well to keep pace, making three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the team trailed only 18-16.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as well. Both teams scored at a good clip, with the Jackrabbits making enough shots to hang around, but still trailing 39-34 at halftime.

The offensive pace settled down a little bit and less shots went in for Bowie.

The team still competed well with the Bobcats, but the lead grew a little bit 52-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

All 13 of the Jackrabbits points came from Brody Armstrong and Logan Hutson in the quarter. It was not enough to comeback against Krum as the team made its only two 3-pointers of the game as the lead grew to double-digits at the end.

The Bobcats won 70-60.

