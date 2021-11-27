Bowie City Council studies building efficiency program

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Members of the Bowie City Council heard a presentation this week from Honeywell on improving building efficiency and air quality, which could potentially save the city energy dollars.

Joe Davis and Bob Heine discussed the program that works to make infrastructure and operating improvements through contracts based upon the performance of technology and processes. The group identifies areas of cost savings that are reallocated to pay for the improvements.

Davis told the council as per local government code 302, Honeywell must identify enough savings and increase revenue to guarantee the return on investment, adding, the company in other words assumes the risk for the performance of the project. He emphasized this was just a preliminary informational session and he looked forward to going through it with each councilor.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.