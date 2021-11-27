Bowie girls continue to struggle in first tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits played in their first tournament of the season at their hosted Hoopin’ into the Holidays.

The Lady Rabbits continued to struggle as they finished fourth and lost all of their games during the two-day tournament Monday and Tuesday.

Bowie first started the against the eventual tournament champion Bridgeport. After a close first half the Sissies exploded for 24 points in the third quarter. That was enough to pull away as they won 56-34.

Tagyon Jones and Maddie Mandela led the team with eight points each.

The next game the Lady Rabbits lost to Burkburnett in overtime. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the extra period as Bowie did not score in overtime. Burkburnett won 52-45. Individual stats from the game were not sent.

The team then lost to Childress (score was not sent) to set up the Lady Rabbits playing the Lady Bulldogs for third place.

After a low scoring first half in which Bowie did not score in the second quarter, Burkburnett led 24-9.

The Lady Rabbits cut into the lead as a bit as they scored 15 points in the third quarter, led by three 3-pointers from Jones. The Lady Bulldogs still led by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter 35-24.

Bowie finished strong, making the game closer than the final score at certain points, but Burkburnett made enough shots and free throws down the stretch to close out the game with the win, 46-37.

Jones led the team with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Neely Price was second with six points.

Though the results were not what he wanted, Coach Matthew Miller is liking the way his team is playing as the health of this inexperienced team has not been good to start out the season.

“At times we really showed a lot of improvement,” Miller said. “It’s just hard to remember the fact that this is a long road ahead and we need to get healthy.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.