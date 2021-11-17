Bowie girls lose at Era

The Bowie Lady Rabbits basketball team lost a close game to Era as the young team is searching for its first win this year.

It came down to the fourth quarter of a tight game, but the Lady Hornets won 50-44.

The first half was low-scoring and close as Bowie led 19-18 at halftime. Maddie Mandela and Addie Farris both scored seven points to lead the team as it tried to get the win.

Scoring for both teams went up in the second half as both teams got more settled. In her first game of the season after missing the first two games, Neely Price scored six of her eight points in the third quarter.

The Lady Rabbits still had the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but it was so small 32-31 that Bowie felt far from safe.

The fourth quarter saw Era’s offense play its best stretch of the game. The Lady Hornets scored 19 points in the quarter, with eight coming from the free throw line.

“They got much more patient and deliberate which forced our hand into having to foul late, and they made their free throws,” Coach Matthew Miller said.

Bowie scored in the double-digits in the quarter as well, but not enough to keep up with Era as the Lady Hornets won 50-44.

