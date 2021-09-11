The Bowie News is conducting a turkey giveaway just in time for Thanksgiving.
Find the hidden turkey in each of The Bowie News editions between Nov. 3 and Nov. 20 and bring your circled turkey pages by the News office at 200 Walnut to be entered into a drawing to win a turkey donated by Brookshire’s of Bowie.
The winner will be announced in the Nov. 24 edition of The News. Happy Thanksgiving.
Bowie News turkey contest is underway
