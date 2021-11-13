Bowie PD renovation approved; council will use pandemic funds

By BARBARA GREEN

As a newly elected slate of Bowie City Councilors took their seats this week, they voted to move forward with the renovation of the police department using more than $600,000 in state and federal local fiscal recovery funds to pay for a project estimated to run between $600,000 to $800,000.

After the Nov. 2 election four officials took the oath of office Monday night including Mayor Gaylynn Burris returning for her second elected term, returning councilman Jason Love and newcomers Stephanie Post and Brent Shaw.

Love was elected to continue serving as mayor pro tem. Bowie Knife plaques were presented to outgoing council members Wayne Bell and Diana Higgins.

PD remodel

After more than a year and a half of review and debate, it looks like the renovation of the police department and former city offices will proceed. City Manager Bert Cunningham presented his proposal to use American Rescue Plan state and federal funds for the project.

“I am asking the council to approve spending this money to remodel the police station. The initial estimated cost is between $600,000 to $800,000. I asked the architect how much it would cost to build a new building about the same size, and he told me it would be about double what the remodel will cost. In my opinion, the difference in cost is enough to make the decision to remodel the existing building,” explained Cunningham.

