Children’s vaccines begin arriving

This week the Texas Department of State Health Services instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to more than 900 providers in 155 Texas counties during the next week.

The CDC will deliver 1,010,700 doses of the vaccine to Texas vaccine providers and 349,200 doses will be delivered to pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11. More than 400,000 doses of vaccine have already arrived with 162,000 expected to arrive today, and delivery of the full amount will continue through the next week.

If the adult vaccination rate is Montague County is any indicator expectations are not high for the number of local children who may receive the vaccine. Despite ongoing COVID cases in the area hospitals and others ill at home after testing positive for the virus, the county’s vaccination rate still hovers at 38.19%, barely up since September when it was 35%.

