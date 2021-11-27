City manager updates council on infrastructure issues

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham reported on several infrastructure issues in his monthly report submitted to the city council Monday night.

The city has been besieged by sewer problems lately said the manager with numerous work orders each day.

“Our field crews have been doing a great job keeping up, but we will continue to have problems as the weather turns colder. Every time we have a spell of sewer problems, I go to my bulletin board and see if it is an area we are replacing in our sewer line replacement program. Ninety-five percent of the time it is a problem area that is to be replaced,” explained Cunningham.

Read the full report in the weekend Bowie News.