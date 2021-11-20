Cost of a full Thanksgiving meal goes up this year 6.6%

In its annual review of Thanksgiving meal prices, the American Farm Bureau Federation said while turkey prices are a bit lower averaging $1.50 a pound, the overall meal price will run about 6.6% higher this year.

The reasons for the higher costs include dramatic disruptions in the supply chains during the past 20 months, inflation and difficulty predicting demand and consumers are cooking and eating at home more reports the bureau economist.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the average retail price for a frozen turkey fell to $1.07 the week of Nov. 5-11 and 88 cents Nov. 12-18. Many grocery chains also are offering specials on turkey purchases including some that offer a free turkey in connection with a certain dollar total or in connection with buying for example a ham.

