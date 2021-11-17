County approves small change to balance map for redistricting

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners Monday approved a redistricting plan that will move 228 people from precinct two to precinct four from a small block of property in the northeastern city limits of Bowie.

The court met on Nov. 10 with John G. Reddington of Allison, Bass and Associates, the firm assisting the county with its redistricting work. This review of the county population and the citizens are represented in each county precinct is triggered by the census, which occurs every 10 years.

Delays in the arrival of the final census data have slowed the process for both the state, county and local entities who must review these figures to make sure their division is equitable.

