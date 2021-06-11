CT delivery, delays stall ER reno

By BARBARA GREEN

Frank Beaman, chief executive officer of Faith Community Health System, said this week he’d like to have a better report on the progress of the emergency medical care services coming to Bowie, but the project has been caught like many others in the COVID-19 supply chain delays pushing out its completion date.

Back in late August, it was announced Faith Community had a new management agreement to provide emergency medical services from the site of the former Central Hospital in Bowie. Beaman said at that time planning had been in the works for more than eight months as the health system evaluated how to bring essential and convenient emergency medical care to the Bowie community.

Bowie has been without a full-service hospital since the facility closed down in February 2020 forcing residents to go out of town for care. FCHS has plans to operate the emergency department at the old hospital location and provide radiology and clinical lab services.

“I would like to have a better report for you,” said Beaman on Tuesday, “but one of the biggest hurdles has been the supply chain. We have to replace the CT scanner.

