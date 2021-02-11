October 12, 1945 – October 29, 2021

NOCONA – David Keck, 76, died in Nocona, TX on Oct. 29, 2021.

There was a visitation from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Church of Christ in Nocona officiated by Kaden Keck and Dr. Scott Hamilton. The interment followed at Nocona Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Daniel Keck, Trysten Vakoc, Kaden Keck, Jettsen Keck, Corbin Gantt, Dereck Bonilla, John Bowser, Ti Caughman, Tyler Richards and Korbin Storrs. Honorary pallbearers will be Stan Phipps, Bobby Guinn, Jack Dow, Tim Mercer, Steve Chupp, Billy Tuggle, Ben Hill, Kelly Clark, Glenn Barker, Willard Nargharg, Robert Fenoglio, Richard Pults, Dwight McNew, James Bridgeman, Steve Pickens, Wayne Jacobs, James Oldham, Sammy Machen, Greg Keck and Butch Brashear.

Keck was born on Oct. 12, 1945 in Nocona to Ross and Addie Lumley Keck. He was a lifelong resident of Nocona graduating from Nocona High in 1964 where he was an all-state football player. He went on to play football at Oklahoma State University and Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, LA. He married Pat Brashear on June 26, 1964 in Nocona. He worked mostly as an engineer and rancher. He also was a member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Louise Morrow, brothers Cecil, Jack and Bobby Keck.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Keck, Nocona; children, Kyle Keck, Nocona, Wesley Keck and Tiffaney, both of Decatur and Brad Keck, Ryan, OK; sister, Barbara Horton, Nocona; brother, Carroll Keck, Nocona; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted by Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.