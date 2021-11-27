Fantasy of Lights names its 2021 parade grand marshal

Donna Ballew

This year Bowie Community Development will pay tribute to one of its own by honoring a “living guardian angel” supporter/volunteer Donna Ballew as the 30th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas parade grand marshal.

In 2001 Ballew and her husband, Tom, made the permanent move to Bowie. In 2003 they became founding members of the Piston Heads Auto Club. She recalls they started with just four cars at the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival show. They logged a new show record in 2020 following Tom’s passing with 142 entries.

