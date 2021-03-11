Football Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost at Ponder on Friday night.

The Lions won with a big margin 61-12 in a game that went bad after the first quarter.

The Jackrabbits were hoping to get their first district win following an ugly loss to Whitesboro the previous week since Ponder came in with no district wins either.

Bowie took the first lead of the game as Devin Melton ended a successful drive scoring on a three-yard run to go up 6-0. Ponder answered in the first quarter with a short touchdown pass to go up 7-6 heading into the second quarter.

From there not a lot of good happened for the Jackrabbits. At halftime the Lions led 32-6. Bowie’s only other score came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Colby Miller found Colton Covington on a five-yard touchdown pass.

By that time it only cut the deficit down to 48-12. Before the end of the game Ponder scored two more touchdowns to get the final score.

Melton led the team with 56 yards rushing while Miller completed nine passes for 53 yards. Covington was the team’s leading receiver catching three passes for 21 yards.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians won their first district game on Friday against Valley View in the team’s final home game and on senior night.

The Indians won big 40-20 against the Eagles in a game that picked up the team after several tough losses to start district play.

Nocona’s offensive line was the key for the offense having a big day on the ground. Quarterback Brady McCasland scored on three long runs in the first half, with Ian Hostetter adding in a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Indians a 26-20 lead at halftime.

The defense made the proper adjustments in the second half to shut out Valley View while McCasland found Bodie Davis for a 23-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter before scoring on a short run in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

McCasland finished 206 yards rushing while completing three passes for 79 yards. Sam Davis caught one pass for 41 yards while Davis caught two for 38 yards.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers stomped Newcastle on Friday in a district game with little challenge.

The Panthers won 55-6 against the Bobcats, with the game ending near the end of the third quarter due to mercy rule.

Saint Jo was led on offense by the blazing fast Logan Brawner, who racked up 296 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Quarterback Matthew Butler-Everson complemented the ground attack, completing six passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, one to Trevor Connor and one to Johnathon Diaz.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns picked up their first district win on the team’s final home game of the season against Trinidad on Friday.

The Longhorns won 39-25 in a game they controlled thanks to a dominating first half.

Forestburg mostly relied on the ground game which was a lot of Jeremiah Perez as he finished with 246 yards rushing. That paired with a good defensive performance led to Forestburg leading 27-0 at halftime.

The Trojans got things going in the second half and at one point it looked like they were about to cut the lead to one score.

Perez came through for the Longhorns on defense as he picked off a pass at the goal line and returned 80 yards for a touchdown.

Despite both teams scoring after that play, that was the dagger that put the game out of reach and sealed the win for Forestburg.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.