August 6, 1961 – November 8, 2021

SAINT JO – Gary Dale Lewallen, 60, Saint Jo, died on Nov. 8, 2021.

A memorial service will take place on a later date.

Lewallen was born on Aug. 6, 1961 in Yale, OK to Dennis John Lewallen, Sr. and Lana Jo (White).

He is survived by his father, Dennis John Lewallen, Sr., Cushing, OK; son, Randy, Saint Jo; daughter, Whitney Jo Lewallen, Ardmore, OK; brother, Dennis John Lewallen, Jr., Magee, MS; sisters, Paula Colson, Magee, MS and Sally Magee, Mt. Olive, MS; nine grandchildren and numerous, nieces, nephews and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Saint Jo Funeral Home, Saint Jo.