Hanging of the Greens opens the holiday season

Volunteers will fill downtown at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 for the annual Hanging of the Greens getting Bowie dressed up for the upcoming Christmas season.

These elves will decorate the nearly 100 lamp posts that dot downtown Bowie using garland, wreaths, white lights and bows. It is all in preparation for the Dec. 4 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival.

Any interested citizen, student, civic group, club or business is invited to take part and meet at the Bowie Community Development office at Pecan and Mason to get supplies. Call 872-6246 to volunteer.

For those interested in entering the Christmas parade, the deadline to submit an entry form is Nov. 20. To obtain a parade entry form, contact Bowie Community Development, 101 E. Pecan, Bowie, Texas 76230, 940.872.6246, or by e-mail at: BCDB@CityofBowieTx.com.

Read the full story on this event in the mid-week Bowie News.