May 26, 1943 – November 8, 2021

NOCONA – Henry Thomas Blair, 78, Nocona, died on Nov. 8, 2021 in Nocona, TX

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. The burial to follow at Reed Cemetery. The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

Blair was born on May 26, 1943 in Courtney, OK to William Andrew ‘Bill’ and Celestine ‘Celister’ (Howard) Blair. He married Betty Naomi Reed on Feb. 13, 1964 in Crosbyton. They were married for 57 years. He enlisted in the United States Navy on Jan. 24, 1961. He served active duty for 22 and retired on May 31, 1980. He served non-active as a recruiter for the Navy for four years. Blair retired as a boatswain mate senior chief.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Celister Blair; daughter, Virginia Blair and sister, Barbara Morgan.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Blair, Nocona; daughters, Cheryl Flusche, Saint Jo, Kimberly Morphis and Breeana Blair, Los Angeles, CA; son, Bryan Blair, Nocona; two grandchildren and one great-grandson.