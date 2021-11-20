Jackrabbits blow out Boyd 75-27

The Bowie Jackrabbits earned their first win of the season in style in their home opener against Boyd.

The Jackrabbits won 75-27 in a game they dominated from the start against the Yellow Jackets.

Bowie came into the game following a disappointing shooting performance in its first game of the season at Ponder. The team knew it could shoot and play better, and looked to prove it from the opening jump in front of the home fans.

It took less than two minutes before the Jackrabbits built a double-digit lead 10-0. Bowie was employing a press defense that pushed the tempo early and led to transition opportunities for the Jackrabbits. Also, Bowie players were knocking in shots from 3-point range.

Midway through the quarter Boyd still had not scored and the lead was 18-0. Two minutes later saw the Yellow Jackets score its first points, but despite the Jackrabbits bench now playing, the scoring pace had not slowed down up 25-3.

At the end of quarter number one Bowie led 30-7 and it was essentially over for anyone wondering which team would win the game. In it, the Jackrabbits made more 3-pointers (six) than they did in their first game of the season.

The Jackrabbits called off the dogs with their press defense the rest of the game. With it, the crazy pace and energy went down, which was unsustainable for Bowie anyway with the lead already in place.

Still, the Jackrabbits played good defense the rest of the way as Boyd never scored more than seven points in any of the four quarters. While the team never did equal the insane 30 points it scored in the first quarter, Bowie did score double-digits in the final three quarters despite the bench playing a larger portion of minutes.

The lead just kept growing as the game went along in what was a good pick-me-up game, where every person on the team got to play and had a positive moment.

