Jackrabbits wallop Gainesville 76-29

The Bowie Jackrabbits won another blowout at home on Friday night taking it to Gainesville.

The Jackrabbits won in dominating fashion 76-29 against the Leopards.

While Bowie did most of its damage the previous blowout win in the first quarter, on Friday it was an almost never ending siege from beginning to end.

The team scored 20 and 22 points in the first two quarters as the Jackrabbits led 42-11. Bowie had a lackluster third quarter with Gainesville actually outscoring the Jackrabbits 13-10 during the period.

Bowie was able to finish strong though outscoring the Leopards 24-5 in the final quarter to make the final score as lopsided as it was.

Brody Armstrong led the Jackrabbits with 20 points, including making four 3-pointers. While no one else on the team scored in double-figures, seven different players scored six points or more as everyone on the team saw meaningful minutes during the slaughter.

