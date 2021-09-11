July 20, 1966 – November 3, 2021

JUSTIN – Janet Faye Whitecotton, 55, passed away on Nov. 3, 2021 in Justin, TX.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Scott Morris Funeral Home Nocona.

Janet was born on July 20, 1966 in Bowie to Robbie and Dorthy Whitecotton. She graduated from Nocona High School as valedictorian in 1984. She married Roger Smith that same year and while married, they had their only child, a son, Fayde Hunter Smith in 1988. She attended the University of North Texas and Midwestern State University between the years of 1984-1988. She enjoyed working in the greenhouse and spent most of her years locally with her last years being spent caring for her mother.

Janet is survived by her son, Fayde Smith; parents, Robbie and Dorthy Whitecotton, Montague; brothers, Robert Whitecotton and David Whitecotton, Montague and several nieces and nephews.

