Lady Indians dominate Springtown 84-13

The Nocona Lady Indians hosted Springtown on Tuesday and absolutely dismantled the Lady Porcupines.

The Lady Indians won a game they dominated from the opening tip by the lopsided score 84-13.

Nocona scored 20 or more points in all but the fourth quarter and even then the Lady Indians still scored more points (17) than Springtown did after four quarters.

Four players scored in double-figures for Nocona led by Skyler Smith who finished with a team high 19 points to go along with a team high seven steals. She also added eight rebounds and seven assists.

Stephanie Gutierrez was second with 15 points. Megyn Meekins finished with a double-double as she scored 12 points and had 13 assists.

Sydnee Mowry almost joined her as she scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Karlee Brown led the team with 11 rebounds to go with eight points and five steals. Raylee Sparkman finished with nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

