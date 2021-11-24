Lady Rabbits lose 53-38

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost Friday’s game against 4A Iowa Park.

The Lady Hawks lost 53-38 in a game that highlighted the Lady Rabbits two weaknesses so far.

Bowie did get its one returning starter back from injury for the first time this season, senior Taygon Jones. The team is still not at full strength as starter Ziba Robbins is still out.

The game started out competitive as the Lady Rabbits made some open shots, led by Addie Farris making two 3-pointers and scoring a team high eight points. Bowie led by the narrowest margin 14-13.

After that though, those shots stopped going in for the Lady Rabbits in the second and third quarters. Bowie scored only 13 points combined during those quarters while Iowa Park’s offense never slowed down.

“Once we started getting into the flow of the game, we weren’t making shots like we were early in the game,” Coach Matthew Miller said. “Some of that had to do with them just being better defensively and some of it had to do with we just didn’t shoot the ball very well that night.”

Bowie scored a bit better in the fourth quarter thanks to getting to the free throw line more, but it was not nearly enough to come back and win.

