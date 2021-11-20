Lady Rabbits lose at Burkburnett

The Bowie Lady Rabbits are still looking for their first win after traveling to Burburnett on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won 55-36 in a game where the Lady Rabbits did not play well.

It was competitive in the first half as Burkburnett led only 30-24. Early on Bowie had trouble stopping the Lady Bulldogs Kylee Jones as she had 19 points in the first half.

The Lady Rabbits started to struggle scoring in the second half though. The team scored only three points in the third quarter and failed to score in double-digits in the fourth quarter.

This allowed the Lady Bulldogs to extend their lead while also making a lot of free throws in the fourth quarter. Jones finished with 31 points as Burkburnett won 55-36.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.