Lady Rabbits lose at Celina 39-34

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost on the road at 4A Celina on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cats won a low-scoring, competitive game 39-34 despite a valiant fourth quarter surge from the Lady Rabbits.

Celina started the game scoring the majority of its points in the first quarter. With the Lady Cats leading scorer made half of the team’s 16 points, Bowie was behind 16-10 heading into the second quarter.

Lady Rabbit Coach Matthew Miller made some defensive adjustments to limit Celina’s best player which was enough to not let Bowie fall farther behind as the team’s equaled the amount of points each had as both scored 10 points.

The Lady Rabbits trailed 26-20 heading into halftime with Kayleigh Crow leading the team with eight points off the bench.

The third quarter was not a good one for Bowie. The team scored only two points which did not allow the team make up any of the deficit.

The good news was the Lady Rabbits’ defense made sure the Lady Cats did not score much better. Celina scored eight points in the low scoring quarter, though it did push its lead to double-digits 34-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bowie upped its intensity in the fourth quarter as the team came back. The Lady Cats had little interest in scoring, only putting up three points in the quarter trying to milk the clock and making none of their free throws down the stretch.

The Lady Rabbits had their best offensive quarter as four players scored points and the team scored 12 points.

Unfortunately, it was not enough to come back as the team ran out of time. Celina held on to win 39-34.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.