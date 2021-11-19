January 2, 1942 – November 17, 2021

BOWIE – Mary Helen Medley, 79, Bowie passed away on Nov. 17, 2021.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Mike Taylor officiating.

Mary was born on Jan. 2, 1942 in Bowie. She married Bob Medley on Sept. 22, 1973 in Alvord. Mary was the owner of Mary’s Clothes Closet in Llano for 20 years before returning to Bowie in 1994. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers. Mary was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by everyone.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Medley and mother, Helen Wall.

Mary is survived by her son, Michael Bennett, Bowie; sisters, Versel Rush, Bowie, Denise Bell and husband, Darrell, Bowie; grandchildren, Luke Bennett, Bowie, Sarah Taylor and husband, Ray, Wichita Falls and great-grandchildren, Jaxen Taylor and Aiden Taylor.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

