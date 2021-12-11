October 14, 1972 – November 11, 2021

DECATUR – Mary Sanders-Holder, 49, died on Nov. 11, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation and will host a memorial service at a later date.

Holder was born on Oct. 14, 1972 in Dallas to Bob and Linda Sanders. She was a graduate of Bowie High School. She married Jon Holder on Nov. 25, 2017 in Kemp.

She is survived by her husband, Jon Holder, Decatur; father, Bob Sanders; mother, Linda Stephenson; daughters, Marcie Atkinson, Tyler, Marissa McGary, Decatur, Kayla Holder, Alvarado, and Amee Taylor, Norfolk, VA; sons, Cameron Kennedy, Decatur, Jon Holder, Jr., Athens; brother, James Todd; sister, Donna Campbell; six grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.