November 4, 1933 – November 15, 2021

MONTAGUE – Melton Athie Hargrove, 88, Montague, TX went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 15, 2021.

A funeral service took place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating. The burial followed at the St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. prior to the service at the church on Nov. 19.

Melton was born on Nov. 4, 1933 in Dallas to Athie and Eleanor Hargrove. He was baptized at Victory Baptist Church in Houston on June 13, 1943. Melton made his confirmation of faith on May 24, 1964 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler.

Melton honorably served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, where he was a cook. He married Rita Eddy Miller in Houston and together they raised three children. Melton worked as an accountant for Brown and Root in Baytown. He then opened his own accounting firm where he served many clients. Melton was a charter member of the Houston Dive Association where he made lifelong friends and scuba dived around the world.

He baked and cooked for friends, family, church, law enforcement and women’s shelters on a regular basis. Melton married Cholly Richards in 2013 after meeting her at church. He and Cholly were faithful members of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie. Melton was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita Eddy Hargrove; parents, Athie and Eleanor Hargrove; son, Steve Wayne Hargrove; daughter, Regina Ann Prince; sister, Georgia Schulte; brothers, Robert Hargrove and Danny Hargrove and grandson, Kyle Adam Childers.

Melton is survived by his wife, Cholly Hargrove, Montague; daughters, Elizabeth Childers and husband, Danny, Bowie and Rebecca Horton and husband, Dennis, Stoneburg; brother, Tharon Hargrove wife, Linda; sister, Patty Harris; grandsons, Jason Prince, Rev. Jacob Prince, Mark Childers, Mike Childers, Justin Childers and Noah Hargrove; granddaughters, Krystal Villanueva, Shelby Horton and Sarah Horton 22 great-grandchildren and Norman, “Unc” Tooman and wife, Marian.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the building fund at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

