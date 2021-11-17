Nocona girls lose first game at Decatur

The Nocona Lady Indians got their first big test playing 4A Decatur on Saturday.

The Lady Eagles won with little trouble against the Lady Indians 61-27 in a physical game.

Facing a state-ranked 4A team with a division II commit on its roster would be a big test for the unproven Lady Indians.

Unfortunately, from the start Nocona had trouble getting all the way to the basket.

The Lady Indians tried to push the ball on some misses, but Decatur’s transition defense limited those to contested shots.

On the other end, the Lady Eagles were making Nocona pay for not contesting their 3-point shots. Decatur made four in the first quarter as it led 20-8.

The Lady Indians tightened up and the Lady Eagles did not score that much in any other quarter, but also never could get anything going. The rest of the game was a long stretch until the final horn went off.

