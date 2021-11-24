Nocona teams host Godley

Both Nocona basketball teams had tight games against 4A Godley at home on Friday night.

The Lady Indians came away with a win 59-50 while the Indians team lost a tough one in overtime 46-41.

The Nocona girl’s team was neck and neck with the Lady Cats for three quarters going back and forth. The Lady Indians led 23-20 at halftime and trailed 41-40 heading into the final quarter.

Nocona finished the game strong scoring 19 points with five different players scoring to come out on top.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 22 points. Skyler Smith and Stephanie Gutierrez joined her in double-figures scoring 10 points each.

The Indians were in a low-scoring emotional roller coaster that coaches love to see early in the season to see how their teams respond.

Both teams started the game well offensively with Nocona up 15-13. After that though, the Indians never scored in double-figures again in any of the remaining periods.

The Wildcats were able to grab the lead heading into halftime 24-23, but it was either teams game to win still.

Both teams struggled to score in the second half by a lot. Nocona grabbed the lead 31-29 heading into the fourth quarter. The Indians only scored four points in the fourth quarter.

With the score tied at 35-35 it went into overtime.

Godley was able to get a lead by making a 3-pointer and after that getting to the free throw line a lot.

Nocona was not able to make enough shots to force the Wildcats from holding the ball and forcing free throws as Godley won 46-41.

Michael Wetmore led the Indians with 10 points while Brady McCasland was second with nine points.