Nov. 2 2021 election results (unofficial reported by the county elections administrator)

Post on the county website at 9 p.m. Nov. 2 (10 of 10 precincts reporting)
Bowie City Council – Mayor
Gaylynn Burris – 427, projected winner
Tawni Jones – 268
Precinct two council
Jason Love (I) – 376, projected winner
Dean Moore – 290
Precinct three council
Stephanie Post – 484, projected winner
Glenda Durham – 188
Bowie Charter amendments – All but one approved
Prop. A- For – 292 Against – 397
Prop. B – 509/182
Prop. C -550/131
Prop. D – 494/192
Prop. E – 596/84
Prop. F – 566/121
Prop. G – 568/114
Prop. H – 477/198
Prop. I – 433-226
Prop. J – 554/125
Prop K – 551/126
Prop. L – 495/172
Prop. M – 430/224
Prop. N – 430/224
Prop. O – 424/229
Prop. P – Richwood Park – 254/422
Saint Jo City Council (Three places)
Debbie Bryant – 82 projected winner
Randall Flusche – 87, projected winner
Guy Hubler (I) – 65
Randy Meador – 49
Shaden Clark (I) – 26
Carla Hennessey (I) – 113, projected winner
Nikki Brookshear – 11
Saint Jo School Board ( Two places)
Dee Weger (I) – 212 – projected winner
Audie Morgan – 68
Leeton Phillips (I) – 202 – projected winner
Texas Constitutional amendments – All approved statewide projected
1 – For 1818/Against 207
2- 1082/925
3 – 1595/433
4 – 1301/688
5 – 1300/691
6 – 1843/181
7 – 1878/152
8 – 1857/164
