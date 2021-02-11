Nov. 2 2021 election results (unofficial reported by the county elections administrator)

Post on the county website at 9 p.m. Nov. 2 (10 of 10 precincts reporting)

Bowie City Council – Mayor

Gaylynn Burris – 427, projected winner

Tawni Jones – 268

Precinct two council

Jason Love (I) – 376, projected winner

Dean Moore – 290

Precinct three council

Stephanie Post – 484, projected winner

Glenda Durham – 188

Bowie Charter amendments – All but one approved

Prop. A- For – 292 Against – 397

Prop. B – 509/182

Prop. C -550/131

Prop. D – 494/192

Prop. E – 596/84

Prop. F – 566/121

Prop. G – 568/114

Prop. H – 477/198

Prop. I – 433-226

Prop. J – 554/125

Prop K – 551/126

Prop. L – 495/172

Prop. M – 430/224

Prop. N – 430/224

Prop. O – 424/229

Prop. P – Richwood Park – 254/422

Saint Jo City Council (Three places)

Debbie Bryant – 82 projected winner

Randall Flusche – 87, projected winner

Guy Hubler (I) – 65

Randy Meador – 49

Shaden Clark (I) – 26

Carla Hennessey (I) – 113, projected winner

Nikki Brookshear – 11

Saint Jo School Board ( Two places)

Dee Weger (I) – 212 – projected winner

Audie Morgan – 68

Leeton Phillips (I) – 202 – projected winner

Texas Constitutional amendments – All approved statewide projected

1 – For 1818/Against 207

2- 1082/925

3 – 1595/433

4 – 1301/688

5 – 1300/691

6 – 1843/181

7 – 1878/152

8 – 1857/164