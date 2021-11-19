June 11, 1938 – November 14, 2021

BOWIE – Patsy “Pat” Route Speairs, 83, went to her Heavenly home on Nov. 14, 2021 from her home in Bowie surrounded by loved ones.

The family will host a private celebration of life on a later date.

Pat was born on June 11, 1938 in Chicota to Charles and Ravia (Campbell) Route. She was a 1956 graduate of Paris High School, Paris. She married Philip G. Speairs of Paris in June of 1956. Pat worked as a supervisor at Hollywood Vassarette in Paris and later managed the Tanglewood Apartments also in Paris. She also was an excellent seamstress and sewed custom clothing for the public.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Speairs; daughter, Mary Katherine Speairs; parents; brothers, Johnny, James and Leslie Route and sister, Linda Route Echols.

She is survived by her daughters, Jana Speairs, Paris, Lisa Speairs, Nocona and Lesley Speairs Wetzel, Bowie; son, Matt Mills, Branson, MO; grandchildren, Rhett, Shannon, Kayla, Sarah, Alex, Riley and Chase; great-grandchildren, MaKenna, Ryder, Lillie, Mayci and Emery; nieces and nephews, Tammi, Terri, Ann, Heather, Brian and Chance; numerous other great-nieces and nephews and dearest friend, Louise Stout.

Paid publication