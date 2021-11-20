Prairie Valley basketball teams beat Chillicothe

The Prairie Valley basketball teams both won at Chillicothe on Tuesday night to pick up win number two.

The Bulldogs won by a big score 64-11 while the Lady Bulldogs overcame a halftime deficit to win 31-21.

The Prairie Valley boy’s team used the strength of its defensive pressure to score a lot of its points in transition according to Coach Seth Stephens.

Eli Croxton led the team with 16 points, six assists and 10 steals. Tyson Easterling (13) Isaac Yeargin (12) and Konner Ritchie (11) all scored in double-figures as well. Yeargin grabbed a team high 12 rebounds as well.

For Coach Jeannie Carpenter’s team, it took some halftime adjustments to turn the team around.

Carmen Gomez led the team with eight points and four steals. Emily Carpenter was second with seven points and three steals. Both grabbed a team high 10 rebounds each.

