Prairie Valley teams play at first tournament

The Prairie Valley Bulldog and Lady Bulldog basketball teams played in their first tournament at Perrin-Whitt on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Bulldogs went 1-2 and the Lady Bulldogs went 0-3 in their early season tests in a tournament setting.

The Prairie Valley boy’s team lost to Huckababy 54-32 to start he tournament in the game where the Bulldogs turnovers cost them in the second half. Eli Croxton led the team with 18 points.

Prairie Valley then won the next day against Bryson by a big margin 53-24. Croxton led the team with 19 points while Isaac Yeargin joined him in double figures with 14 points.

The Bulldogs ended the tournament on Saturday losing 45-32 against Victory Christian.

Yeargin led the team scoring 14 points in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.

The Lady Bulldogs started their tournament losing 30-14 against Victory Christian. Carmen Gomez led the team with nine points.

The next day Prairie Valley played Gordon and lost 49-30.

Emily Carpenter led the team scoring 13 points and Gomez joined her in double-figures scoring 12 points.

The Lady Bulldogs ended the tournament playing Bryson and lost 48-25. Carpenter led the team with 11 points.

