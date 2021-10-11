Prairie Valley wins area against Evant

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their area playoff game on Friday night against Evant.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets, though two of the three sets ended up being tough.

Prairie Valley struggled through the first set, something that wasn’t surprising to Coach Jeannie Carpenter that she noticed before the game.

“Warm-ups worried me,” Carpenter said. “We did not look good. I think nerves were getting to a few of the girls. We had to really calm down before the first serve was ever served up.”

It was as close as it could have been, but the Lady Bulldogs pulled it out winning 25-23 to take the lead.

The second set went Prairie Valley’s way from the start. The Lady Elks never got into the set as the Lady Bulldogs lead grew more and more.

“We were more confident, had more energy and Evant kept making mistakes and getting down on themselves,” Carpenter said.

Prairie Valley won easily 25-11 to go up 2-0 and had a chance to end the match if it came out well in the third set.

While it was not as one-sided as the second set, the Lady Bulldogs controlled the set and was able to close it out.

“Emily Carpenter and Karagan Ritchie did a great job of staying aggressive on the net and playing tight defense,” Carpenter said. “What they lack in height they make up with in heart and determination.”

The Lady Bulldogs won the set 25-19 and the match 3-0.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.