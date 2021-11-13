Redistricting requires only a small shift in county precincts

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners took steps Wednesday to make small changes in its county precincts as part of its redistricting plan and set a public hearing on those changes for Nov. 15.

This week the court reviewed demographic data and shuffles around lines to see where they could make the changes that will make the county precincts balanced. John G. Reddington of Allison, Bass and Associates appeared via Zoom to help the court work on the numbers. Commissioner Roy Darden was absent for a medical issue.

The census count is done every 10 years can be a trigger for redistricting as government entities strive to meet the legal requirements for what is the essential “one-person, one-vote.”

Reddington said too few in a precinct tends to weaken the representative capacity of the others and a less than 10% deviation from the ideal population is the goal.

