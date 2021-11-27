Remember to Shop Small this Saturday

U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman encourages Americans to Shop Small on Small Business Saturday®, Nov. 27, in support of local businesses and Main Street economies.

“This Small Business Saturday, let’s celebrate the contributions of small businesses to our communities by supporting small in all the ways that we can,” said Administrator Guzman.

“On Saturday and throughout the holiday season, let’s patronize our small shops, restaurants, theaters, entertainment centers, and more to help support their recovery. It takes hard work, grit, and determination to bounce back from a once-in-a-generation pandemic, and the SBA is proud to do its part to provide entrepreneurs with vital resources.”

Celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday allows consumers to make an impact in their neighborhoods by supporting local small businesses.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.