BELLEVUE – Robert “Bob” Charles Dyer, 89, Bellevue, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 9, 2021 in Richardson, TX, after a short battle with cancer.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. The burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Robert was born on Feb. 6, 1932 in Byers, TX to Robert Reid Dyer and Anna Mabel Smith Dyer. Bob attended public schools in Byers and Bellevue, and graduated from Bellevue High School in May of 1949. He then went to work for Magnolia Petroleum Company in Dallas.

Bob married Frances Janelle Flinn on Dec. 15, 1950 in Bellevue and the couple made their home in Garland. To this union was born four children, Don, David, Diane and Dana and in addition, they raised two foster children, Mark and Dani Davis.

In July 1975 they transferred to Midland and resided there until retirement in February 1992, after 42 years with Mobil Oil Corporation. They moved back to Bellevue and began ranching. Frances preceded Bob in death on July 16, 2020 and they were married for 69 years and seven months.

Bob is survived by his sons, Don Dyer and wife, Jill, Lake Jackson and David Dyer and wife, Kathy, Bowie; daughters, Diane Perkins and husband, Larry, Rowlett and Dana Parsons and husband, Rick, Winter Garden, FL; foster children, Mark Davis, Bowie and Dani Davis Pernula, Midland; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

