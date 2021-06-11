Routine traffic stop reveals California murder suspect

Randolph Winston Henderson

By BARBARA GREEN

A traffic stop in Montague County on Oct. 30 has led to the arrest of a murder suspect out of California.

It appears the arrest of Randolph Winston Henderson, 51, has prompted a convergence of events that has him facing a possible murder charge in San Diego, CA.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Brandon Ward stopped Henderson about 10:30 p.m. last Saturday as he was driving along U.S. 287 near the Farm-to-Market Road 174 exit. Running his license, Ward found Henderson was wanted on an identity theft warrant out of Colorado and he was arrested.

After he was booked into the Montague County Jail, Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Henderson asked to speak to someone about a killing. Investigator Ethan Romine and Sheriff Marshall Thomas came to the jail to speak to the man.

