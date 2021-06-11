Running from warrant arrest SWAT takes Terri Sanders into custody

By BARBARA GREEN

The tragic saga of a 2015 traffic accident where two young people died may have finally come to an end this week as the former Nocona woman convicted and sentenced in the case was arrested after a SWAT team converged on where she barricaded herself inside and threatened to use a gun.

It was the dramatic conclusion of a long legal appeals process involving Terri Sanders who was convicted in a December 2018 trial on two counts of manslaughter with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison.

Terri Sanders, Comal County Jail photo.

She had been out on bail during the appeal, but when the last one was denied late in the summer, a warrant was issued for her arrest. Sanders was finally captured after running from police in Temple in a Comal County residence.

