Veteran nurse knows she changed live during her Air Force career

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

When Nancy Neff was graduating from high school her future options in a small Wisconsin town were limited: Wife and mother and jobs at the paper mill or cheese factory.

She wanted something different, so when an Air Force recruiter came to school making his pitch to “be somebody, see the world,” she bought in and joined in 1973 with a desire to become a nurse “medic.”

Little did she know it was the start of a life that gave her not only a career she loved but her husband with whom she would create a family that also would go on to serve their country.

Meet this special veteran and her family proud of their military service in the mid-week Bowie News.

Nancy and Glen Neff at the center of a family function with their children and grandchildren. Nancy and Glen both served in the military, as did their two children, and their children’s spouses. A proud military family. (Courtesy photo)

Take time this Veteran’s Day to remember those who were lost in service and those veterans no longer with us today.