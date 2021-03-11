Vintage photo clings launch new beautification program in downtown

By CINDY ROLLER,

Bowie Community

Development director

The newest beautification and promotion Bowie Community Development project was recently unveiled at the Angove Real Estate building located on the corner of Mason and Wise Streets in downtown Bowie.

Window clings depicting vintage photos of the early days of the community and buildings are on display on the window glass.

“These displays are extra special as they include QR codes linking them directly to the history of the photos on our city’s website,” explained Community Development Director Cindy Roller, excited about the newest promotion.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.