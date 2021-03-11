Vintage photo clings launch new beautification program in downtown

Ray Angove, son of Jean Angove who owns the office building at Wise and Mason, worked with Cindy Roller of Bowie Community Development to fill the vacant windows at the Angove building with vintage photo window clings.(Courtesy photo)

By CINDY ROLLER,
Bowie Community
Development director
The newest beautification and promotion Bowie Community Development project was recently unveiled at the Angove Real Estate building located on the corner of Mason and Wise Streets in downtown Bowie.
Window clings depicting vintage photos of the early days of the community and buildings are on display on the window glass.
“These displays are extra special as they include QR codes linking them directly to the history of the photos on our city’s website,” explained Community Development Director Cindy Roller, excited about the newest promotion.

Bowie Community Development Board Executive Director Cindy Roller stands in front of the new vintage photo window clings recently placed on the Angove Real Estate building at Wise and Mason. (Courtesy photo)

