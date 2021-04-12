Pictured above: Jade Huber, who plays Jovie, Buddy’s love interest in “Elf the Musical Jr.,” rehearses her song for the upcoming production. (Courtesy photo)

The Bowie School choir programs will present two performances of “Elf the Musical Jr.” on Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 in the junior high auditorium.

The Dec. 9 show will be at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be on sale at the door.

Director Melissa Zamzow said this show is based on the popular Christmas movie, “Elf” and made into a Broadway musical. It has since been turned into a musical version for young people.

It runs for about one hour. Ethan Allred will be playing Buddy, the beloved character brought to life in the film by Will Ferrell. Tickets for the show will be $3 at the door or on the district website.

This show is produced with special music by Music Theater International.