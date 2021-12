Bowie Elementary presented its annual Christmas musical concert last week. Each grade performed a special program that included A Kidz Bop Christmas from first grade, The Polar Express for second grade and the Elves’ Impersonator in the third grade. A packed house filled the high school gym for the programs. See more photos coming from all the local holiday programs in this week’s Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)

First graders perform holiday music.