8 holiday trips to gift this year

(Family Features) Travel is back this holiday season, and gifting a trip is a perfect way to treat yourself or loved ones.

Ditch the tech gadgets and fancy watches; instead, gift the experience of vacation bliss or thrills and adventure. Find inspiration in this first-of-its-kind travel gift guide featuring nearly 100 travel experiences from travel sites like Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo that rival even the most popular holiday gifts.

Consider trips to these popular spots worthy of nearly any wish list, and find even more vacation gift ideas in the guide.

New York

Soak up city life at the Marcel at Gramercy Hotel, located in Midtown within walking distance to exciting neighborhoods and popular destinations like Fifth Avenue, the Flatiron Building, Empire State Building, Grand Central Terminal and Madison Square Garden. After a day of exploring, rest your feet while you enjoy a visit to the rooftop terrace.

Naples, Italy

Immerse yourself in all things Italy witha centrally located vacation home in the heart of Naples. The hosts share information about places to visit and a list of restaurants they personally recommend. Connections to official guide companies and transfers are also provided, which offers convenience for a dream vacation.

Honolulu

Gear up for adventure at the Waikiki Resort Hotel near Honolulu’s striking beaches. The International Market Place and Royal Hawaiian Center are nearby for those who enjoy shopping, and Diamond Head, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and Honolulu Zoo all offer options for appreciating the area’s natural beauty. Water adventures also abound with options like scuba diving, snorkeling and parasailing just minutes away.

Santorini, Greece

Take in jaw-dropping views of the sea from a white Santorini terrace vacation rental. Located on the cliff side of the Caldera Sea, the panoramic views from the patio are breathtaking, providing a perfect place to dine or relax. Shops, restaurants, markets, galleries, a bus and taxi terminal and the famous “Sunset Point” of Greece are all within a brief walk.

Charleston, South Carolina

Escape to Harborside, Charleston’s premiere resort and marina waterfront hotel with picturesque views and plenty of sightseeing opportunities nearby, including Patriots Point, the USS Yorktown and Cold War Submarine Memorial. Gain a different perspective by kayaking the surrounding waters or hiking the nearby trails.

New Forest National Park, England

Curl up in an enchanting country cottage near New Forest National Park. Nestled in an idyllic country hamlet, this vacation rental home is near the ancient market town of Ringwood and its range of shops. A sunny, secluded garden terrace complements the spacious and luxurious interior, including a fully equipped galley kitchen and oak-beamed cozy sitting room with wood burner.

Nashville, Tennessee

Tune into Nashville’s music scene at theBobby Hotel, complete with a rooftop bar, restaurant and unexpected entertainment. This welcoming neighborhood is well-known for its theaters, hockey and bars so you’ll have no shortage of options whether you stay on the property or venture out. Also make time for a visit to the spa for a little pampering and relaxation.

San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico

Lose your breath to the ocean views at the Cabo Azul Resort, where you’ll find accommodations outfitted with private terraces and sophisticated decor. You’ll find plenty of space to soak up the sun with six outdoor pools and three spa tubs then rejuvenate at the full-service spa.



SOURCE:

Vrbo