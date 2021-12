Charles Ray Hunter, one of three men charged in the brutal murder of 24-year-old John “JJ” Lewis Helms in April 2020 was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Casey Polhemus, 97th District Attorney, said it was a long trial, but the Archer County jurors “delivered swift justice for Charles Ray Hunter” for the murder of Helms on April 19, 2020. The body of Helms was found on a secluded Archer County road two years ago.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.