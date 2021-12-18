BHS band, choir celebrate the holidays

12/18/2021 SCHOOL NEWS 0

The Bowie High School Band and Choir presented a beautiful evening of holiday music during last week’s annual Christmas concert. The band is directed by German Torres and the choir by Melissa Zamzow. (Photo by Rosie Cole)

