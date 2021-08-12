Bowie basketball teams compete at tournaments

The Bowie basketball teams played in tournaments last weekend, the boy’s team at Sanger and the girls at Pottsboro.

The Jackrabbit boy’s team went 2-1 and won the silver bracket while the Lady Rabbits went 1-3.

The Bowie boy’s team went into the tournament with a couple injured players out. The Jackrabbits lost their opening game against private school Grapevine Faith 73-52. The team bounced back in the final two games winning against EP Riverside 73-21 and Ferris 74-62.

Brody Armstrong and Cade Thompson were named to the all-tournament team. Coach Andy Atkins liked what he saw overall from his team.

The Lady Rabbits went into the tournament with starter Ziba Robbins back from injury and the overall team at their most healthy so far. That also means the team is still working through early season struggles with its chemistry.

Bowie lost its opening game of the tournament against Aubrey 45-37. Before the day was done though, the Lady Rabbits picked up their first win of the season, winning 60-45 against Howe.

“It felt really good for everyone to get that first win,” Coach Matthew Miller said. “I felt like the girls were able to breathe a little bit, relax and play.”

The final three games the next two days however did not go Bowie’s way. Denison won 62-40, Pottsboro won 60-44 and Krum won 61-31.

With the young team still trying to find its way and mostly healthy for the first time all season, the results against the tough competition isn’t what’s most important. It is how the team is playing.

