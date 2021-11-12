Bowie beats Porcupines 71-58

The Bowie Jackrabbits picked up an entertaining win against Springtown at home on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits won 71-58 in a game in which they led from the beginning against the Porcupines.

The first quarter was a little slow going. Springtown kept trying to bully-ball its way to the basket despite not having good height. The Porcupines were met with tough contests and a few blocks from Bowie, but did get to the free throw line a bit.

On the other side, the Jackrabbits were at their most lethal getting out in transition for good looks from 3-point range or layups. Cade Thompson scored eight of the team’s 12 points in the first quarter as Bowie led 12-8 heading into the second quarter.

This was where the Jackrabbits pulled away. Bowie’s full court press started to up the tempo of the game which benefited the better offensive Jackrabbits.

Six different players scored for Bowie as the team almost doubled its first quarter scoring with 22 points. The Porcupines could not keep up as the Jackrabbits led 34-20 at halftime.

Both teams played even in the third quarter as the offensive pace stayed pretty fast. Springtown were making more field goals and more of its free throw attempts to keep up with Bowie’s pace, but with the margin being more than 20 points as times it never seemed close. The Jackrabbits led 51-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Porcupines cut it to 10 points late as they tried to bring full court pressure to stage a comeback. Bowie never panicked and continued to score at a furious pace, ending the game scoring 23 points in the final period as it won 71-58.

